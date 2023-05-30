M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $37,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

WM stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

