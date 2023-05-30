M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

