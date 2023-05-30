M&T Bank Corp Sells 118,091 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,091 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155,334 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

