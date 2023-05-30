Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Update

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

Mycronic AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mycronic AB has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Mycronic AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Further Reading

