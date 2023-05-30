NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Acquires 30,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 663,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Read More

