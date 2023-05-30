Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.