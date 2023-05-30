Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

