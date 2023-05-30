Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 4.2%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 753,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,764,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,697,983 shares of company stock worth $120,780,978 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

