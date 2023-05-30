Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Stock Performance
