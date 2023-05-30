Necip Sayiner Sells 4,500 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $404,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.2 %

POWI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 375,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,805. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

