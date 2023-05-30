Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NOPMF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

