NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insider Activity at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

