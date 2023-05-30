NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,630,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 233,489 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

