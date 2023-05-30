NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

