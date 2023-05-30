NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 5.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.13 and last traded at $84.30. 1,394,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,399,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

