Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up to $378.88

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $378.88, but opened at $397.48. Netflix shares last traded at $386.96, with a volume of 3,404,056 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.62 and a 200-day moving average of $324.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.