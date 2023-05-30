Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 18700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

