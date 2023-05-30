NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 175,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. NexTech AR Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.35% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

