NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlat Price Performance

NextPlat stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 8,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.75. NextPlat has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

