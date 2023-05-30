Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 30th

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NEXS opened at GBX 172.40 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.23. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

In related news, insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,311.38). Insiders own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

