Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Further Reading

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

