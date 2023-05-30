NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Joao V. Faria Buys 30,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.75. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NN by 86.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NN by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

