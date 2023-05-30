Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Nordex Stock Up 0.0 %

NRDXF stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Nordex has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.09.

About Nordex

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

