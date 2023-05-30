Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 894,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 956.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Danske lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

