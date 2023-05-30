Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NSC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 259,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.63. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

