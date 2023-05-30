Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ NECB traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo bought 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

