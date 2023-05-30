Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NUE traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.01. 1,053,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,564. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

