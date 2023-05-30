Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

