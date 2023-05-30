O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

