Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0533 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $305.31 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.16 or 0.06861959 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05242855 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $8,464,816.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.