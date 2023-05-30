Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Kanzhun comprises 7.5% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,782. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

