Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. NU comprises approximately 1.7% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NU by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 8,740,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,866,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

