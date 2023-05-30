OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.67 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $110.70 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000981 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.