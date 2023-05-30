Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Onex Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290. Onex has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

See Also

