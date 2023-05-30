Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $18.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $27.76.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
- Wall Street Is At Odds Over Trying on American Eagle at $10
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.