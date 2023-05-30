Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $18.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

