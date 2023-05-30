Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.74

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

