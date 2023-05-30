Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVY stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $22.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. This represents a yield of 52.77%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

