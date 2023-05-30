ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 591,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.5 days.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of ORXCF stock remained flat at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

