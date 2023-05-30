Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OVCHY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5441 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY)
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
- Wall Street Is At Odds Over Trying on American Eagle at $10
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.