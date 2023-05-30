Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $456,866.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,713.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00330593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00552431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00413319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,282,705 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.