Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of OBD stock traded down GBX 2.84 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.99 ($0.17). 547,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.16. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.75 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

