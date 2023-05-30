P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 5.8%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 124,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 367,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 19.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Insider Transactions at P3 Health Partners

In related news, CEO Sherif Abdou bought 108,225 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other P3 Health Partners news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherif Abdou purchased 108,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,259,641 shares of company stock worth $7,313,496. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth $91,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

