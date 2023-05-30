P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 5.8%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 124,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 367,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 19.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.
Insider Transactions at P3 Health Partners
In related news, CEO Sherif Abdou bought 108,225 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other P3 Health Partners news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherif Abdou purchased 108,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,259,641 shares of company stock worth $7,313,496. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
