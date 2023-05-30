Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,504,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 15,369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,130.9 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBF remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

