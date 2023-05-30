Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.50

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.50 and last traded at $216.39, with a volume of 1490145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $52,729,087. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

