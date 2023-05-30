Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Paltalk Price Performance

PALT opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Paltalk has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

