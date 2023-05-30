Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Lowered to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

PAF stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.81. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.