Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Lowered to GBX 27

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
PAF stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.81. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.
About Pan African Resources
