Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) PT Lowered to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 25.1 %

Pan African Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

