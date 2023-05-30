PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires 67,650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 338.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.5% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 256.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,856 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 12,352,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

