PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 600 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PARK CIRCLE Co reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 101,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

