Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.09. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

